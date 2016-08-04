Indonesian marines get Vampir bite
The Indonesian Marine Corps conducted field tests of its new RM-70 Vampir multiple rocket launcher (MRL) system in Surabaya on 10 June.
Indonesian marines had recently received eight new units of this platform from the Czech Republic. These two batteries of MRLs contribute to Jakarta’s efforts to boost development of the country’s amphibious force.
From 12 June to 30 July, marine personnel received training on the new equipment that fires 122mm-calibre rockets. The RM-70 Vampir is an upgrade of the standard RM-70 that first appeared in 1972, with modernisation work conducted by Czech company Excalibur Army.
The weapons are mounted
More from Land Warfare
-
GM Defense selected for DoD energy storage project, showcases concept vehicles
GM Defense announced on 27 June that it has been selected by the DoD's Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to prototype an efficient energy storage unit (ESU). The company also displayed its new Electric Military Concept Vehicle at Modern Day Marine.
-
Indian Army boosts its air defences with new C2 system and missiles
The Indian Army is introducing a new C2 system to oversee its air defences, one that can network with the Indian Air Force.
-
Polaris adds remote weapon station to MRZR Alpha light vehicle
Polaris displayed an MRZR Alpha vehicle fitted with a Kongsberg Protector RS2 remote weapon station (RWS) at the Modern Day Marine (MDM) expo in Washington DC.
-
Poland takes delivery of first Abrams tanks
The Polish Army has taken delivery of an initial 14 ex-USMC Abrams main battle tanks ahead of deliveries of new-build examples in 2024.
-
Black Knight identifies US opportunities for expeditionary fuel cell
Black Knight Group sees the US Marine Corps' expeditionary light vehicles as an application for the SFC Energy EMILY 3000 fuel cell.
-
EDA begins study into adaptive materials for armoured vehicle camouflage
Six European Defence Agency member states are joining efforts under the ASCALS project to develop new solutions and application processes to better conceal combat vehicles on the battlefield.