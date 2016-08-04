Indonesian marines get Vampir bite

The Indonesian Marine Corps conducted field tests of its new RM-70 Vampir multiple rocket launcher (MRL) system in Surabaya on 10 June.

Indonesian marines had recently received eight new units of this platform from the Czech Republic. These two batteries of MRLs contribute to Jakarta’s efforts to boost development of the country’s amphibious force.

From 12 June to 30 July, marine personnel received training on the new equipment that fires 122mm-calibre rockets. The RM-70 Vampir is an upgrade of the standard RM-70 that first appeared in 1972, with modernisation work conducted by Czech company Excalibur Army.

The weapons are mounted