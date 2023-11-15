To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

India’s MKU unveils new ballistic helmet

15th November 2023 - 09:41 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

The Kavro Doma 360 lightweight ballistic helmet provides protection from an AK-47 round at 15m. (Photo: MKU)

MKU has spent the last five years developing a lightweight ballistic helmet to join its line of manufacturing personal protection equipment including combat and fragmentation helmets.

Indian company MKU unveiled its latest personal soldier product, the Kavro Doma 360 lightweight ballistic helmet, at MiliPol on 15 November.

The helmet has several features designed to provide soldiers with comfort and protection, and comes in at a minimum weight of 1.45kg.

The company has drawn heavily upon its previous helmets and the design has been described as being compliant with the Modular Accessory Connector System (MACS) making it fully compatible with head-mounted devices and combat-utility equipment.

MKU director – armour technology Manish Khandelwal told Shephard that trials had focused on protection from ammunition and prevention of trauma.

‘We have been

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us