India’s MKU unveils new ballistic helmet

Indian company MKU unveiled its latest personal soldier product, the Kavro Doma 360 lightweight ballistic helmet, at MiliPol on 15 November.

The helmet has several features designed to provide soldiers with comfort and protection, and comes in at a minimum weight of 1.45kg.

The company has drawn heavily upon its previous helmets and the design has been described as being compliant with the Modular Accessory Connector System (MACS) making it fully compatible with head-mounted devices and combat-utility equipment.

MKU director – armour technology Manish Khandelwal told Shephard that trials had focused on protection from ammunition and prevention of trauma.

