India’s infantry fighting vehicle project inches forward at glacial pace
The Indian Army revealed that, on 22 December 2022, an acceptance of necessity had been granted for the procurement of new Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicles (Tracked) (FICV[Tr]).
The army has long been looking to replace the venerable BMP-2 IFV. Indeed, this effort kicked off in 2009, so it is apparent that minimal progress has been made.
The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) is seeking FICV(Tr) platforms for 49 mechanised infantry battalions, which typically have 51 BMP-2s currently. Each FICV would have a crew of three, and the ability to accommodate eight soldiers.
The acceptance of necessity was for 480 FICV(Tr) units,
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
Sener to tackle uncrewed teaming for convoys under European project
Sener Aerospace and Defense will lead a multi-national European Defence Fund project to explore swarming and interoperability of UGVs with crewed ground and air vehicles.
-
Rheinmetall chalks up more munitions and air defence contracts
The German-based group has announced contracts for Spike missiles, air defence systems and 40mm and 155mm ammunition for NATO and non-NATO customers.