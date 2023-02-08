India’s infantry fighting vehicle project inches forward at glacial pace

The Indian Army revealed that, on 22 December 2022, an acceptance of necessity had been granted for the procurement of new Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicles (Tracked) (FICV[Tr]).

The army has long been looking to replace the venerable BMP-2 IFV. Indeed, this effort kicked off in 2009, so it is apparent that minimal progress has been made.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) is seeking FICV(Tr) platforms for 49 mechanised infantry battalions, which typically have 51 BMP-2s currently. Each FICV would have a crew of three, and the ability to accommodate eight soldiers.

The acceptance of necessity was for 480 FICV(Tr) units,