India's Ashok Leyland wins $97.5 million deal for trucks

Indian commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland has won an INR800 crore ($97.5 million) contract to supply 4x4 and 6x6 logistics support vehicles for towing light and medium guns and ammunition carriage.

The order is part of a rapid procurement launched in January with vehicles destined to serve in medium 155mm artillery and air defence regiments along the Chinese border.

Under the requirement the larger platforms must have an 8t payload capacity, ammunition handling crane, a winch and a mount for a light machine gun. Deliveries are expected to be completed before mid-2024.

The FAT 4x4 and GTV 6x6 are specialised vehicles employed by artillery regiments for towing light and medium guns, respectively, according to the company. The number ordered under the contract was undisclosed but when the RfP was released it was for 252 high-mobility artillery tractors.

Ashok Leyland president for defence business, Amandeep Singh, said the company has invested in development of mobility platforms ranging from 4x4, 6x6, 8x8, 10x10 and 12x12 for various applications and operational requirements of the Indian Armed Forces,