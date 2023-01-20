To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Indian companies vie for army’s submachine gun tender

20th January 2023 - 03:00 GMT | by Rahul Bedi in Delhi

RSS

The locally developed Asmi 9mm submachine gun is presumed to be one contender for an Indian Army requirement for submachine guns. (Photo: DRDO)

Indian companies, most with tie-ups with foreign OEMs, are hoping to win a sizeable tender for 9mm submachine guns.

In response to the Indian Army’s recent tender seeking 5,000 9x19mm machine pistols, nine Indian vendors submitted their technical and commercial bids by the 9 January deadline.

Worth an estimated $5 million, the submachine guns are being acquired as an ‘emergency procurement’ via Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020’s fast-track procedure. They are intended for the army’s tank crews and Ghatak or commando platoons in infantry battalions.

Almost all indigenous manufacturers who responded to the Infantry Directorate’s 12 December tender had existing collaborative arrangements with overseas OEMs.

However, according to the 75-page tender, the weapons need to incorporate an indigenous content of

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Rahul Bedi

Author

Rahul Bedi

Rahul Bedi is a New Delhi-based journalist reporting for over 30 years on strategic, military, and security …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us