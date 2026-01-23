Indian Army’s new battle blueprint takes shape
Driven by global conflict trends, threats along northern borders and the ongoing demands of Operation Sindoor – a sustained counter‑terror and border security effort – the Indian Army has released an ambitious modernisation and restructuring plan spanning uncrewed systems, light armour and integrated space‑linked networks.
With China’s fully structured Rocket Force and Pakistan’s growing battlefield‑range missile complex, groundwork is underway in India for a rocket and missile force as a separate service arm. The Indian Army has already begun expanding long‑range fires units, inducting Pinaka‑ER, upgrading BrahMos, enhancing loitering munition units and trialling Pralay and Prahaar; all building
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
Portugal set to join Boxer team as it progresses its army transformation
The Portuguese Army is undergoing an overhaul of its platforms with the latest move towards Boxer 8x8 vehicles marking a major step in reforming and modernising its brigades.
-
Oshkosh reboots British Army vehicle bid and displays JLTV with new weapons
The British Army’s light protected mobility (LPM) requirement, part of the Land Mobility Programme, has taken on a new focus with the medium requirement bumped off to be replaced by heavy. The LPM may now need to fill some of the gap between light and heavy.
-
Netherlands to get step change in air defence capability with FFG ACSV selection
FFG’s tracked Armoured Combat Support Vehicle will form the backbone of the Netherlands’ new low-level air defences, Shephard has learned, with scope for further fleet expansion beyond the initial order.
-
EuroTrophy systems contracted for Leopard 2A8 tank buyers as demand rises
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, the original designer and manufacturer of the system, states that more than 1,800 have been sold and, while not all customers are known, more than 1,000 of these have been bought by the US and Israel.