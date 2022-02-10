Indian Army seeks thousands of ballistic helmets

Senop to provide night vision systems for CAVS
The 6x6 CAVS APC will feature driver night vision systems from Senop.
The Indian Army has released an RfI for 80,000 ballistic helmets with 50% indigenous content.
It is a requirement that the helmet weighing less than 2kg should incorporate tactical rails and night vision mounts. An infantry official said this ‘is a step in the right direction'.
The requirement is for lightweight materials to stop high-speed blast fragments and armour-piercing 7.62 x 39mm bullets from a distance of 10m.
An expert said, ‘Weight-to-protection ratio is not the only factor in brain injuries. Blunt force trauma and pressure dispersion are enormous challenges while designing these helmets.’
Once the RfP is released, deliveries
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
The 6x6 CAVS APC will feature driver night vision systems from Senop.
Recent Russian MoD reports on equipment deliveries in 2021 indicate that Russia continues to lean towards investment in long-range fires, missiles and air defence, at the expense of programmes for traditional conventional land systems.
Slovakia has received four government-to-government offers to meet its IFV modernisation requirements — which of them is the front-runner?
Lockheed Martin is in line to provide $70 million worth of GMLRS equipment and services for Jordan.
Estonia and Latvia are investing almost $800 million over a ten-year period in new logistics, cargo and engineering vehicles.
Pakistan has received its first batch of SH15 155mm howitzers from China.