Indian Army seeks thousands of ballistic helmets

The Indian Army has released an RfI for 80,000 ballistic helmets with 50% indigenous content.

It is a requirement that the helmet weighing less than 2kg should incorporate tactical rails and night vision mounts. An infantry official said this ‘is a step in the right direction'.

The requirement is for lightweight materials to stop high-speed blast fragments and armour-piercing 7.62 x 39mm bullets from a distance of 10m.

An expert said, ‘Weight-to-protection ratio is not the only factor in brain injuries. Blunt force trauma and pressure dispersion are enormous challenges while designing these helmets.’

Once the RfP is released, deliveries