To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Indian Army seeks thousands of ballistic helmets

10th February 2022 - 02:19 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

RSS

This is one of the helmets from MKU’s range. This particular Indian company is likely a frontrunner to fill a forthcoming tender. (Gordon Arthur)

The Indian Army is seeking details on new ballistic helmets for troops.

The Indian Army has released an RfI for 80,000 ballistic helmets with 50% indigenous content. 

It is a requirement that the helmet weighing less than 2kg should incorporate tactical rails and night vision mounts. An infantry official said this ‘is a step in the right direction'.

The requirement is for lightweight materials to stop high-speed blast fragments and armour-piercing 7.62 x 39mm bullets from a distance of 10m.

An expert said, ‘Weight-to-protection ratio is not the only factor in brain injuries. Blunt force trauma and pressure dispersion are enormous challenges while designing these helmets.’

Once the RfP is released, deliveries

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us