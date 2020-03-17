Indian Army seeks 8x8 armoured vehicles

Just two weeks are left for Indian vendors to submit responses to an Indian Army requirement for nearly 200 8x8 armoured vehicles.

The ‘Buy Indian’ RfI for wheeled armoured fighting vehicles reconnaissance and support (abbreviated to WH AFV [R&Sp]) closes on 1 April. It enunciated the need for 198 vehicles for army reconnaissance and support battalions located in the plains of Punjab and Rajasthan, regions along the Pakistani border.

The RfI was released on 22 November 2019. It mentioned the amphibious 8x8 solution ‘should be provided with high mobility, adequate armour protection and [an] armament configuration suitable to destroy enemy