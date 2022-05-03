India seeks truck-mounted 105mm guns via an RfI

The Indian Army published an RfI on 29 April for truck-mounted 105mm L/37 artillery pieces, seeking to identify potential Indian suppliers.

The truck-mounted howitzers are destined for Indian Army artillery regiments, specifically those in mountainous areas along ‘the northern borders’. They need to be able to perform both direct and indirect firing by day or night.

Such mobile systems are deemed as better for shoot-and-scoot missions. Their fire control systems will feature an inertial navigation system, and be compatible with Project Shakti, a digitised artillery combat C2 system.

Since the vendor is Indian, no offsets will be required. The effort