India seeks truck-mounted 105mm guns via an RfI

US Army picks two companies to provide individual weapon sights
DRS and Teledyne FLIR will produce a family of sights for the US Army.
The Indian Army published an RfI on 29 April for truck-mounted 105mm L/37 artillery pieces, seeking to identify potential Indian suppliers.
The truck-mounted howitzers are destined for Indian Army artillery regiments, specifically those in mountainous areas along ‘the northern borders’. They need to be able to perform both direct and indirect firing by day or night.
Such mobile systems are deemed as better for shoot-and-scoot missions. Their fire control systems will feature an inertial navigation system, and be compatible with Project Shakti, a digitised artillery combat C2 system.
Since the vendor is Indian, no offsets will be required. The effort
NATO allies Germany and the Netherlands have delivered an extra Patriot SAM battery to Slovakia.
Belgium and Germany have concluded the operational testing and acceptance campaign of the Mikron NVG under their joint Night Vision Capability (NVC) procurement effort.
Nexter announces its first direct contract from Senegal.
A dozen Caesar 155mm artillery systems will be delivered to Ukraine after France reverses a previous focus on providing defensive weapons.
Gepard was among the main systems operated by the German Army's Anti-Aircraft Force until the unit was dissolved and the platform was retired in 2010.