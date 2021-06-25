India revives near-dead FICV with new tender

On 23 June, an RfI from the Indian MoD reinvigorated its flagging effort to enlist a new Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicle (FICV), designed to replace the venerable BMP-2 IFV in Indian Army service.

The last major effort involved an expression of interest (EoI) for a $10 billion FICV programme in March 2016, to which eight companies responded. On that occasion, the army was seeking 2,600 vehicles, with the government-owned Ordnance Factory Board already down-selected as one manufacturer.

However, that vast quantity has been sharply reduced to 1,750 tracked FICVs under the latest RfI. The Indian Army wants three ...