India revives near-dead FICV with new tender

L3Harris delivers final bomb disposal robot
L3Harris has delivered the final EOD robot to the UK MoD for Project STARTER.
On 23 June, an RfI from the Indian MoD reinvigorated its flagging effort to enlist a new Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicle (FICV), designed to replace the venerable BMP-2 IFV in Indian Army service.
The last major effort involved an expression of interest (EoI) for a $10 billion FICV programme in March 2016, to which eight companies responded. On that occasion, the army was seeking 2,600 vehicles, with the government-owned Ordnance Factory Board already down-selected as one manufacturer.
However, that vast quantity has been sharply reduced to 1,750 tracked FICVs under the latest RfI. The Indian Army wants three ...
