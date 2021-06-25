To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Land Warfare

India revives near-dead FICV with new tender

25th June 2021 - 20:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

India’s revived FICV programme will see a new IFV replace in-service BMP-2 Sarath vehicles. (Gordon Arthur)

The FICV has re-emerged as a major programme for the Indian Army, after lying pretty much dormant for the past 4-5 years.

On 23 June, an RfI from the Indian MoD reinvigorated its flagging effort to enlist a new Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicle (FICV), designed to replace the venerable BMP-2 IFV in Indian Army service.

The last major effort involved an expression of interest (EoI) for a $10 billion FICV programme in March 2016, to which eight companies responded. On that occasion, the army was seeking 2,600 vehicles, with the government-owned Ordnance Factory Board already down-selected as one manufacturer.

However, that vast quantity has been sharply reduced to 1,750 tracked FICVs under the latest RfI. The Indian Army wants three ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users