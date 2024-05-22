To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

India ramps up ammo production for export

22nd May 2024 - 07:30 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in New Delhi

The Indian Army has been undertaking a 10-year ammunition plan that will attempt to secure supply chains. (Image: Indian Army)

India has been looking to expand domestic ammunition production amid global shortages and increasing demand.

India has taken its cue from the UK, France, Iran and South Africa where exports of ammunition have been thriving, as it begins to tap into opportunities arising from shortfalls of ammunition caused by ongoing global conflicts.

In addition, with Saudi Arabia and its neighbouring Middle East countries stockpiling their ammunition inventories, scarcity of ammunition has been mounting globally, said Col. K V Kuber (Retd.), director of aerospace and defence at Ernst & Young LLP during a defence meet hosted by PHD Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Delhi, India.

“Ammunition is being dispersed faster than food or water,” Kuber

Neelam Mathews

Author

Neelam Mathews

Neelam Mathews was born in India and completed her education in London.

She has written for …

Read full bio

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

  • Teledyne FLIR unveils new imaging module

    Teledyne FLIR unveils new imaging module

    The camera module with integrated continuous zoom (CZ) lens is designed to simplify integration for ISR, perimeter security, border surveillance and C-UAS operations.

  • Sweden orders more CV90s to replace vehicles donated to Ukraine

    Sweden orders more CV90s to replace vehicles donated to Ukraine

    As the domestic manufacturer and original operator of the CV90 IFV, Sweden has had a continuous fleet of CV90s in service since the 1990s. Consisting of a wide variety of variants and upgrade standards, Sweden is reported to have 459 CV90s following the donation of 50 CV90 40Cs donated to Ukraine in 2023.

  • PAC-3E uses Aegis to intercept live target

    PAC-3E uses Aegis to intercept live target

    The MIM-104F Phased Array Tracking to Intercept of Target (Patriot) Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) is a long-range, medium- to high-altitude, all-weather air defence missile designed to counter tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and advanced aircraft.

  • Lockheed Martin awarded $756 million for long-range hypersonic weapon

    Lockheed Martin awarded $756 million for long-range hypersonic weapon

    Lockheed Martin delivered equipment for the first Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon (LTHW) battery, referred to as Dark Eagle, to US soldiers in 2021. The system has been designed to deliver additional capability for the nation’s ground-based hypersonic weapon system.

