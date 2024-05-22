India ramps up ammo production for export

India has taken its cue from the UK, France, Iran and South Africa where exports of ammunition have been thriving, as it begins to tap into opportunities arising from shortfalls of ammunition caused by ongoing global conflicts.

In addition, with Saudi Arabia and its neighbouring Middle East countries stockpiling their ammunition inventories, scarcity of ammunition has been mounting globally, said Col. K V Kuber (Retd.), director of aerospace and defence at Ernst & Young LLP during a defence meet hosted by PHD Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Delhi, India.

“Ammunition is being dispersed faster than food or water,” Kuber