India ramps up ammo production for export
India has taken its cue from the UK, France, Iran and South Africa where exports of ammunition have been thriving, as it begins to tap into opportunities arising from shortfalls of ammunition caused by ongoing global conflicts.
In addition, with Saudi Arabia and its neighbouring Middle East countries stockpiling their ammunition inventories, scarcity of ammunition has been mounting globally, said Col. K V Kuber (Retd.), director of aerospace and defence at Ernst & Young LLP during a defence meet hosted by PHD Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Delhi, India.
“Ammunition is being dispersed faster than food or water,” Kuber
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Teledyne FLIR unveils new imaging module
The camera module with integrated continuous zoom (CZ) lens is designed to simplify integration for ISR, perimeter security, border surveillance and C-UAS operations.
-
Sweden orders more CV90s to replace vehicles donated to Ukraine
As the domestic manufacturer and original operator of the CV90 IFV, Sweden has had a continuous fleet of CV90s in service since the 1990s. Consisting of a wide variety of variants and upgrade standards, Sweden is reported to have 459 CV90s following the donation of 50 CV90 40Cs donated to Ukraine in 2023.
-
PAC-3E uses Aegis to intercept live target
The MIM-104F Phased Array Tracking to Intercept of Target (Patriot) Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) is a long-range, medium- to high-altitude, all-weather air defence missile designed to counter tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and advanced aircraft.
-
Lockheed Martin awarded $756 million for long-range hypersonic weapon
Lockheed Martin delivered equipment for the first Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon (LTHW) battery, referred to as Dark Eagle, to US soldiers in 2021. The system has been designed to deliver additional capability for the nation’s ground-based hypersonic weapon system.