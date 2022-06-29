To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

India orders upgraded weapon locating radars for China border

29th June 2022 - 03:27 GMT | by Rahul Bedi in Delhi

RSS

A Swathi weapon locating radar participates in a Republic Day parade in Delhi. (Indian MoD)

India will put new 'mountain' versions of its Swathi weapon locating radar along the border with China.

The Indian Army has ordered six upgraded variants of the indigenously-developed Swathi Mk II weapon locating radar (WLR) from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), for an undisclosed amount, for deployment along India’s Himalayan border with China.

BEL head Anandi Ramalingam told the media on 23 June that she expected additional orders for the Swathi Mk II ‘mountain version’, designed for high-altitude use.

Industry sources said the Swathi Mk II WLR was similar in design and capability to the passive electronically scanned-array Mk I version that has been in service with the army since 2017, but it is ‘considerably lighter’.  

The system can

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us