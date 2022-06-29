India orders upgraded weapon locating radars for China border
The Indian Army has ordered six upgraded variants of the indigenously-developed Swathi Mk II weapon locating radar (WLR) from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), for an undisclosed amount, for deployment along India’s Himalayan border with China.
BEL head Anandi Ramalingam told the media on 23 June that she expected additional orders for the Swathi Mk II ‘mountain version’, designed for high-altitude use.
Industry sources said the Swathi Mk II WLR was similar in design and capability to the passive electronically scanned-array Mk I version that has been in service with the army since 2017, but it is ‘considerably lighter’.
The system can
