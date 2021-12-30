India inducts new engineer reconnaissance vehicle

The Indian Army held a ceremony to induct an upgraded version of the BMP-2-based Armoured Engineer Reconnaissance Vehicle (AERV) on 21 December.

The event was hosted by the Bombay Engineer Group (BEG) at Khadki near Pune. This was the first batch of improved tracked AERVs for the army’s Corps of Engineers. Gen M.M Naravane, the Chief of Army Staff, was in attendance.

The Indian Army has ordered 53 AERVs, most to be allocated to units stationed near the Pakistan border. An officially released photo depicted a vehicle with ‘AERV 12’ on it, suggesting at least a dozen have been completed …