To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

India inducts new engineer reconnaissance vehicle

30th December 2021 - 02:59 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The Indian Army has begun receiving the Armoured Engineer Reconnaissance Vehicle, which is based on a BMP-2 chassis. (Photo: DRDO)

Indian Army engineers have received an upgraded reconnaissance vehicle.

The Indian Army held a ceremony to induct an upgraded version of the BMP-2-based Armoured Engineer Reconnaissance Vehicle (AERV) on 21 December.

The event was hosted by the Bombay Engineer Group (BEG) at Khadki near Pune. This was the first batch of improved tracked AERVs for the army’s Corps of Engineers. Gen M.M Naravane, the Chief of Army Staff, was in attendance.

The Indian Army has ordered 53 AERVs, most to be allocated to units stationed near the Pakistan border. An officially released photo depicted a vehicle with ‘AERV 12’ on it, suggesting at least a dozen have been completed …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users