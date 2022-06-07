To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

India goes for crewless turret

7th June 2022 - 00:00 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

The 600hp engine for the Wheeled Armoured Amphibious Platform. (Photo: Indian MoD)

Larsen & Toubro and Tata are likely to be strong contenders in an Indian RfP to build a demonstrator 25t Advanced Armoured Platform with 30mm remote weapons station.

The Vehicle Research and Development Establishment (VRDE) in the Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) plans to develop a technology demonstrator for a 25t-class Advanced Armoured Platform (Tracked), to be integrated with a 30mm crewless turret in partnership with private industry partners.

An associated RfP closes on 20 June, and Larsen & Toubro and Tata are believed to be strong contenders.

With a frame of ultra-high-strength steel plate, the crewless turret will have a 30mm main gun, a 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, a twin ATGM launcher, a panoramic sight for the gunner and commander, and six smoke grenade launchers

