India goes for crewless turret
The Vehicle Research and Development Establishment (VRDE) in the Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) plans to develop a technology demonstrator for a 25t-class Advanced Armoured Platform (Tracked), to be integrated with a 30mm crewless turret in partnership with private industry partners.
An associated RfP closes on 20 June, and Larsen & Toubro and Tata are believed to be strong contenders.
With a frame of ultra-high-strength steel plate, the crewless turret will have a 30mm main gun, a 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, a twin ATGM launcher, a panoramic sight for the gunner and commander, and six smoke grenade launchers
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
Elbit and Rheinmetall seek role in Joint Fire Modernization programme
Elbit Systems aims to work with Rheinmetall Canada to develop a flexible, robust, and responsive digital joint fire solution for the Canadian Army.
-
Observations from Ukraine give Israeli tank designers ‘interesting ideas’
The evident vulnerabilities of Russian armour in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine have drawn the eye of Israeli MBT designers.