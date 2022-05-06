India cuts the prospect of extra SIG 716 rifles

Sweden looks to boost artillery capability
The Swedish Army has committed to additional Thor 120mm mortars and Archer self-propelled howitzers, and is considering acquisition of MLRS or HIMARS rocket systems.
India has decided against progressing an INR7 billion ($91.9 million) repeat order, approved in late 2020, for 72,400 SIG Sauer assault rifles from the US.
Official sources said the MoD’s decision followed ‘snags’ that had surfaced in the earlier import of an equal number of SIG 716 Patrol 7.62mm rifles in late 2019. The weapons were issued to Indian Army units deployed along the border with Pakistan in Kashmir and on counterinsurgency operations in the same region.
Problems included higher recoil, jamming and accuracy in burst-mode firing when using locally sourced ammunition, as imported stocks had largely been depleted. Army
A formal procurement process will kick off this month in Estonia for medium-range air defence equipment.
Russia's war with Ukraine is affecting the ability of Thailand to support its Ukrainian built tanks and APCs.
India has long contemplated truck-mounted howitzers, and the army has now set the ball rolling.
DRS and Teledyne FLIR will produce a family of sights for the US Army.
NATO allies Germany and the Netherlands have delivered an extra Patriot SAM battery to Slovakia.