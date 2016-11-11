India to buy T-90MS tanks
The procurement of 464 T-90 main battle tanks by India was approved in early November by the defence minister, Manohar Parrikar.
He chaired India’s Defence Acquisitions Council (DAC) which rubber stamped the deal worth Rs 13,448 crores, equating to about $2.1 billion. It is part of a military package that was pushed through worth $12.4 billion.
The DAC original press release has not specified the exact version of the T-90, but according to the Russian news agency TASS, India is set to get the latest derivative dubbed T-90MS.
The DAC decision refers to those announced for purchase already during
