India approves indigenous projects, including light tanks

8th March 2022 - 03:00 GMT | by Rahul Bedi in Delhi

India license-produces the Russian T-90S tank, but a lighter AFV is needed for operations in the mountainous Himalayan region. (Gordon Arthur)

India continues to push indigenous development and production, a process that will be accelerated even further by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

India’s MoD has approved the indigenous design and development by private industry of a light tank for the Indian Army.

In late February, the ministry also approved communication equipment with Indian security protocols, airborne EO pods and an airborne stand-off jammer for the Indian Air Force.

The MoD’s Project Facilitation Team accorded approval in principle for these four projects.

Industry sources said that under the ‘Make-I’ category of Defence Acquisition Procedure - 2020, the MoD would extend financial support of up 70% to shortlisted development agencies to design all four prototypes.

They said the Project Facilitation Team was expected to imminently

