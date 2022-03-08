India approves indigenous projects, including light tanks

Marker UGV receives digital twin
Russia may be seeking ways to accelerate its UGV programmes but the Ukraine conflict could slow them down.
India’s MoD has approved the indigenous design and development by private industry of a light tank for the Indian Army.
In late February, the ministry also approved communication equipment with Indian security protocols, airborne EO pods and an airborne stand-off jammer for the Indian Air Force.
The MoD’s Project Facilitation Team accorded approval in principle for these four projects.
Industry sources said that under the ‘Make-I’ category of Defence Acquisition Procedure - 2020, the MoD would extend financial support of up 70% to shortlisted development agencies to design all four prototypes.
They said the Project Facilitation Team was expected to imminently
