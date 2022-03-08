India approves indigenous projects, including light tanks

India’s MoD has approved the indigenous design and development by private industry of a light tank for the Indian Army.

In late February, the ministry also approved communication equipment with Indian security protocols, airborne EO pods and an airborne stand-off jammer for the Indian Air Force.

The MoD’s Project Facilitation Team accorded approval in principle for these four projects.

Industry sources said that under the ‘Make-I’ category of Defence Acquisition Procedure - 2020, the MoD would extend financial support of up 70% to shortlisted development agencies to design all four prototypes.

They said the Project Facilitation Team was expected to imminently