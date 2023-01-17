To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • India boosts defence capabilities for army and navy amid border tensions

India boosts defence capabilities for army and navy amid border tensions

17th January 2023 - 03:00 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

RSS

The VSHORAD missile from the DRDO is test-fired in late 2022. Although the VSHORAD is approved for the Indian Army, it is still under development. (Photo: Indian MoD)

Procurement of helicopter-launched antitank guided missiles, as well as man-portable air defence missiles, are approved for the Indian Army.

Compelled by ongoing tensions on India’s northern and northeast borders, India’s Defence Acquisition Council cleared acceptances of necessity (AoN) for two army and one navy proposals on 10 January.

Valued at $526 million, they include 500 Helina missile launchers and very short-range (VSHORAD) air defence missiles for the Indian Army, and BrahMos launcher and fire control systems for Shivalik-class frigates and next-generation missile vessels of the Indian Navy.

The army has attempted to procure around 5,300 VSHORAD systems in the past. The latest effort was in 2018 when the Igla-S won a controversial tender against Saab’s RBS 70 NG

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Neelam Mathews

Author

Neelam Mathews

Neelam Mathews was born in India and completed her education in London.

She has written for …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us