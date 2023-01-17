India boosts defence capabilities for army and navy amid border tensions

Compelled by ongoing tensions on India’s northern and northeast borders, India’s Defence Acquisition Council cleared acceptances of necessity (AoN) for two army and one navy proposals on 10 January.

Valued at $526 million, they include 500 Helina missile launchers and very short-range (VSHORAD) air defence missiles for the Indian Army, and BrahMos launcher and fire control systems for Shivalik-class frigates and next-generation missile vessels of the Indian Navy.

The army has attempted to procure around 5,300 VSHORAD systems in the past. The latest effort was in 2018 when the Igla-S won a controversial tender against Saab’s RBS 70 NG