India advances its ATGM requirements

India’s Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, has cleared around $3 billion in procurements, including anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM).

In addition, an electronic warfare system for low-intensity conflicts, a navy weapons repair centre and a Scorpene submarine facility were cleared. The orders will be awarded to Indian contractors under the ‘Buy Indian’ clause of the Defence Procurement Policy.

The decision was made a few hours before India conducted multiple surgical strikes on terrorist camps across the Pakistan border following numerous attacks on Indian Army bases.

India’s requirement for ATGMs is vast. A $60 million order for the