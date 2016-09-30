India advances its ATGM requirements
India’s Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, has cleared around $3 billion in procurements, including anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM).
In addition, an electronic warfare system for low-intensity conflicts, a navy weapons repair centre and a Scorpene submarine facility were cleared. The orders will be awarded to Indian contractors under the ‘Buy Indian’ clause of the Defence Procurement Policy.
The decision was made a few hours before India conducted multiple surgical strikes on terrorist camps across the Pakistan border following numerous attacks on Indian Army bases.
India’s requirement for ATGMs is vast. A $60 million order for the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
DSEI 2023: ST Engineering shows latest mortar and announces UK partnership
As ST Engineering's latest 120mm Ground Deployed Advanced Mortar System (GDAMS) makes its first appearance at DSEI 2023, the Singaporean company has announced a partnership with NP Aerospace to take on UK and NATO market opportunities.
-
DSEI 2023: Elbit wins $109 million contract to supply Iron Fist APS for CV90 vehicles
Elbit Systems has been awarded a $109 million contract to provide BAE Systems Hägglunds with the Iron Fist Active Protection System (APS) for installation on the CV90 platform, enhancing the vehicle's protection against threats.
-
Poland signs contract for Javelin anti-tank weapon production
Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) and the Javelin Joint Venture (JJV) have signed an MoU to explore Javelin anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) production in Poland, securing future production and strengthening strategic partnerships.
-
DSEI 2023: UK-developed Venom revolver cannon to equip Turkish remote weapon stations
The Venom LR, revolver cannon developed by UK-based AEI Systems, offers features such as reduced recoil, multiple firing modes and compatibility with standard 30mm ammunition. It is now being integrated onto Unirobotics' Trakon remote weapon station (RWS).