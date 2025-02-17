IDEX 2025: Debutant vehicles announced as companies look for partnerships

IDEX, which starts today, is set to be a hive of agreements between companies and will mark the continued development of existing equipment particularly on the land front.

Several companies, including Milrem Robotics, Pearson Engineering, GM Defense and Edge, are expected to sign Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for increased co-operation with the latter taking the lead on some of these.

Recognising the value of some contracts in the Middle East, and this as the region’s biggest showcase of the year, companies have rolled out the big guns, sometimes literally, while others are showcasing newer developments.

AM General is showcasing its Joint Light Tactical Vehicle A2 (JLTV A2) publicly for the first time after displaying a US Army version of the Oshkosh Defense JLTV A1 at AUSA in Washington DC in October last year.

Speaking at that event, John Chadbourne, executive VP – government relations at AM General, told Shephard that the company was set to ramp up production which has since begun.

According to Chadbourne the fielding of the first JLTV A2s would not be any different than the original schedule, with mid-2026 being targeted along with full-rate production in 2025.

New vehicles take to the starting grid

General Motors Defense is showing off its Infantry Squad Vehicle and its Next Generation Tactical Vehicle (Next Gen), the latter for the first time outside the US.

Next Gen has a silent drive mode of operation, with a low-acoustic signature and a capability to export power to other systems such as recharging batteries or operating as a generator to power other systems.

At a smaller level Allen-Vanguard is unveiling its next-generation Radio Frequency (RF) multi-function Cyber Electromagnetic Activities (CEMA) anti-drone and anti-improvised explosive device technology.

The technology is designed to provide direct RF sampling, without the use of tuners, across the entire RF spectrum used by uncrewed aerial systems and radio controlled improvised explosive devices.

Milrem Robotics has announced that it would debut its foreshadowed Havoc 8x8 Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV). The vehicle is built around a hybrid electric powertrain which provides silent running over medium distances and silent watch.

South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace will showcase the K9A1 self-propelled howitzer fitted with a domestically-built 1,000-horsepower engine for the first time. The engine has been tested intensively in South Korea, Egypt and other nations for a year to prove its reliability in different environments and territory.

The company’s Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (L-SAM) system will also be presented. L-SAM is an upper tier air defence network interoperable with lower tier defence systems to provide enhanced defensive capabilities through integration with command-and-control system.

The company is also showcasing its K239 Chunmoo multiple launch rocket system, Redback infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) and Tigon IFV, an 8x8 multi-purpose wheeled armoured vehicle.

Companies circle for opportunities

There are a number of requirements in the region which are likely to be the focus of some companies exhibiting.

One programme is the UAE Army’s long-standing requirement to replace its BMP-3 tracked IFVs with a more mobile 8x8 IFV.

This requirement was partially fulfilled by the Rabdan under a contract placed in 2017 for 400 vehicles with deliveries completed in 2023.

Rabdan is a modified variant of Otokar's Arma 8x8 platform equipped with a BMP-3 turret which was developed by Al-Jasoor, a joint venture company between Tawazun's Heavy Vehicles industries (HVI) subsidiary and Otokar's UAE subsidiary.

As of January 2025, however, a follow-on contract for another 300 vehicles has still not been exercised, suggesting a programme award may be even later than previously expected.

The first batch of 400 Rabdan 8x8s has now been delivered to the UAE Army. (Photo: Shephard)

A lot of attention will be on Qatar’s requirement for a similar vehicle type following the collapse of a deal with Nexter to procure 490 VBCI-2 (Véhicule Blindé de Combat d'Infanterie-2) 8x8 armoured vehicles.

Specific details concerning the programme have not been disclosed, but it is likely to be similar to the failed VBCI deal, which was reported to cover the acquisition of 490 vehicles for €1.5 billion (US$1.6 billion).

According to an industry source at Eurosatory 2024, Qatar and KNDS are apparently in the later stages of negotiations for the Boxer 8x8 vehicle fitted with the RCT40 turret also from KNDS.

Egypt is one country in the region which has a substantial requirement for Main Battle Tanks (MBTs), a deal which could be worth as much as US$2 billion.

The country has received approval from the US Government for the upgrade for more than half of its fleet of 1,000 Abrams MBTs. In the longer term, however, beyond 2035 it will likely be looking for new platforms.

While this requirement may be on the backburner it is likely that some MBT companies will be looking to make sure their products are front and centre in case of any movement in the selection process.

