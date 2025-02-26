IDEX 2025: Edge Group’s Nimr Automotive adds another three vehicles to its family

Edge Group subsidiary Nimr Automotive unveiled the addition of three more multi-role armoured vehicle variants to its Ajban family and has targeted existing users it has sold more than 3,000 vehicles to as target customers.

The three vehicle types, designated Ajban 452A Mk2, Ajban 432AU and Ajban 441AE, build upon the company’s engineering heritage and are improvements on existing platforms.

Ajban 452A Mk2 accommodates up to 11 personnel making it most suitable to specialist roles such as armoured personnel carrier, observation platform and ambulance.

This vehicle has a length of 6m, a width of 2.5m and a height of 2.74m.