To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • IDEF 2025: FNSS reveal new tracked fire support and reconnaissance vehicle

IDEF 2025: FNSS reveal new tracked fire support and reconnaissance vehicle

21st July 2025 - 12:36 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Istanbul, Turkey

RSS

Latest FNSS Kaplan FRSV fitted with an FNSS TEBER II 30/40 TMT and showing 12. 7mm MG above 30mm cannon person turret (Photo: author)

FNSS Kaplan Fire Support and Reconnaissance Vehicle (FRSV) is based on the chassis of the Kaplan Medium Tank (MT) and is armed with a Northrop Grumman 30 mm MK44 dual feed gun.

FNSS Savunma Sistemleri launched the latest member of their expanding range of tracked amoured fighting vehicles with the Kaplan FRSV at IDEF in Istanbul, Turkey.

It has been developed as a private venture to meet user requirements for a dedicated reconnaissance vehicle capable of carrying out its mission under almost all-weather conditions.

FRSV is based on the chassis of the Kaplan MT which is already in service with Indonesia with an initial batch of 18 supplied with the diesel power pack at the rear.

It is fitted with the latest FNSS Teber 30/40 TMT (Two-Manned Turret) which is armed with

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us