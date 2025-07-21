IDEF 2025: FNSS reveal new tracked fire support and reconnaissance vehicle

FNSS Savunma Sistemleri launched the latest member of their expanding range of tracked amoured fighting vehicles with the Kaplan FRSV at IDEF in Istanbul, Turkey.

It has been developed as a private venture to meet user requirements for a dedicated reconnaissance vehicle capable of carrying out its mission under almost all-weather conditions.

FRSV is based on the chassis of the Kaplan MT which is already in service with Indonesia with an initial batch of 18 supplied with the diesel power pack at the rear.

It is fitted with the latest FNSS Teber 30/40 TMT (Two-Manned Turret) which is armed with