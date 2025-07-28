IDEF 2025: Calidus targets more exports as Alhedah armoured 4×4 enters full production
The UAE’s Calidus is now in quantity production of the Medium Armoured Tactical Vehicle (MATV) which is called the Alheda. It is being marketed for a variety of roles in 4×4 configurations.
The MATV Alheda is the middle range vehicle being marketed by Calidus with the Light Tactical Vehicle (LTV) (also known as the LRV-20) being the smallest and the Wahash 8×8 being the largest.
With quantity production of the Alheda underway, the company said it is now looking for potential export customers in the Middle East. Sales have already been made to number of African countries including Ethiopia,
