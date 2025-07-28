To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

IDEF 2025: BMC shows new armoured fighting vehicle design

28th July 2025 - 13:48 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Instanbul, Turkey

RSS

BMC Turan 4×4 AC&PTV has been designed to carry cargo as well as driver and three dismounts. (Photo: author)

BMC’s new vehicle is powered by a Cummins turbocharged diesel coupled to an Allison fully automatic transmission. This provides a maximum road speed of up to 105km/h and maximum range of up to 650km.

Turkey’s BMC showed the prototype of a new vehicle which they call the Turan Armoured Cargo and Personnel Transport Vehicle (AC&PTV) at IDEF 2025.

The company said they have developed it as a private venture and the vehicle would typically be used to transport high value cargo in high threat areas.

The vehicle is a new direction for the company which manufactures the Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles which have been built in large numbers for the home and export markets.

They are also prime contractor for the Altay main battle tank which was originally designed by Otokar which also

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us