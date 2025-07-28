IDEF 2025: BMC shows new armoured fighting vehicle design

Turkey’s BMC showed the prototype of a new vehicle which they call the Turan Armoured Cargo and Personnel Transport Vehicle (AC&PTV) at IDEF 2025.

The company said they have developed it as a private venture and the vehicle would typically be used to transport high value cargo in high threat areas.

The vehicle is a new direction for the company which manufactures the Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles which have been built in large numbers for the home and export markets.

They are also prime contractor for the Altay main battle tank which was originally designed by Otokar which also