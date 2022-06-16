IAI to win Negeva combat vehicle project
The IDF is to purchase hundreds of combat vehicles from Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) under the Negeva programme, the company revealed at a ceremony on 8 June.
Under an NIS100 million ($28.8 million) deal with the Israeli MoD, IAI will manufacture and deliver Z-MAG and ZD vehicles for Israeli SOF in cooperation with Ido Cohen and The Armored Group.
IAI will tap the commercial vehicle market for some COTS components of the vehicles, in order to ensure relatively inexpensive manufacturing and operational overheads.
The vehicles will be manufactured at the IAI Land Division production line in Be'er Sheva, which focuses on ground technologies. The production line is part of the Elta Division in IAI that develops airborne radars, ISR systems for special mission aircraft, EW systems and communications systems.
IAI declined to provide further information about the contract when asked by Shephard at Eurosatory.
