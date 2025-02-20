IDEX 2025: Hyundai unveils 105mm light SPH and 81mm mortar vehicle for ROK Army

The 105 mm Light SPH uses the Hyundai K351 Light Tactical Vehicle (4x4). Mounted at the rear of the fully enclosed cab is a 105mm howitzer which can be traversed through 270° with elevation from −7° to +65°.

The 105mm/37-calibre ordnance is the same as that used in the KH178 105mm towed artillery system deployed by the Republic of Korea (ROK) Army. This is a further development of the US M101 towed howitzer.

Before coming into action, four stabilisers are lowered to the ground to provide a more stable firing platform. Maximum range depends on the projectile-charge combination: using the standard HE projectile, a maximum range of 14.7km is achieved, but with a rocket-assisted projectile (RAP) this can be extended to 18km.

The contractor claims a high degree of accuracy as the firing platform is fitted with a Global Positioning System (GPS) and an inertial navigation system (INS).

Mounted above the 105mm ordnance is a muzzle velocity-measuring radar, while automatic gun laying is standard.

South Korea has adopted a systems approach, and not on does this include the 105mm weapon, but also an ammunition resupply vehicle based on the same chassis. This vehicle can carry 40x105mm projectiles and charges.

In addition, there is a fire command vehicle based on the K152 light tactical vehicle, which is equipped with the Battalion Tactical Command System (BTCS).

When compared to a normal 105mm towed artillery platform, this system can come into operation much more quickly, carry out a fire mission, and redeploy before counter-battery fire arrives. In addition, it has a reduced crew of just four people.

This 105mm Light SPH is aimed at deployment by light infantry brigades or airborne brigades as armoured and infantry brigades are normally armed with 155mm self-propelled howitzers.

The company has already delivered one complete set to the ROK Army consisting of three weapons, thee ammunition vehicles and one command vehicle with a major production contract expected later in 2025.

The 81mm mortar vehicle has a four-door cab with the turntable-mounted 81mm mortar at the rear. The crew consists of a commander, gunner and loader, who is also the driver.

The 81mm mortar is fitted with a hydropneumatic buffer system to reduce recoil forces. As it is mounted on a turntable, the mortar can be rapidly laid onto a new target with elevation from +40° to +90°.

Automatic laying takes just 10s with the maximum rate of fire being 30 rounds per minute, while the maximum range is being quoted as 6,325m.

The vehicle also carries a baseplate and mount, allowing the mortar to be removed from the platform and deployed manually if the vehicle becomes disabled.

For increased accuracy it is also fitted with a navigation system that includes GPS.

