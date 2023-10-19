Hyundai Rotem shows off an innovative MBT concept
Hyundai Rotem, fresh from an important sale of the K2 MBT to Poland, is highlighting the latest concept of its next-generation MBT at Seoul ADEX 2023. The vehicle, although still just an idea, would weigh up to 55t.
A scale model on display showed a sleek shape brimming with all manner of technologies. In fact, Tom Kim, Manager of Global Defence Sales & Marketing Team at Hyundai Rotem, told Shephard that his company is working with the Agency for Defense Development (ADD) and the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) to refine the concept. It is, therefore, more than just a
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
AUSA 2023: Hanwha K9 Thunder becomes ‘best-selling’ 155mm SP artillery system
Hanwha’s K9 Thunder customers are considering upgrading their equipment to the K9A2 following the South Korean Army’s example.
-
Polish Wisla air-defence communications node delivered
Poland's Mobile Communications Centre (MCC1) has passed an important milestone and will support the country's Wisla missile defence system.
-
Hanwha shows off new 40mm automated air defence system
Hanwha continues to innovate with a new cannon-based automated air defence system and lasers.
-
South Korea displays L-SAM at Seoul ADEX for first time
Worried by the proliferation of new North Korean missile types, South Korea is going all out to improve its Korea Air and Missile Defense (KAMD) system.
-
AUSA 2023: AM General underlines low-recoil technology benefits on towed artillery
AM General's latest developments in low-recoil technology, on show at AUSA 2023, could offer a 60% reduction in recoil force.