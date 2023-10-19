To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Hyundai Rotem shows off an innovative MBT concept

19th October 2023 - 02:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Seoul

RSS

This is a scale model of a concept for the next-generation MBT from Hyundai Rotem. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

Hyundai Rotem looks far into the future with a modernistic concept for an MBT of the future.

Hyundai Rotem, fresh from an important sale of the K2 MBT to Poland, is highlighting the latest concept of its next-generation MBT at Seoul ADEX 2023. The vehicle, although still just an idea, would weigh up to 55t.

A scale model on display showed a sleek shape brimming with all manner of technologies. In fact, Tom Kim, Manager of Global Defence Sales & Marketing Team at Hyundai Rotem, told Shephard that his company is working with the Agency for Defense Development (ADD) and the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) to refine the concept. It is, therefore, more than just a

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us