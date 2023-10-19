Hyundai Rotem shows off an innovative MBT concept

Hyundai Rotem, fresh from an important sale of the K2 MBT to Poland, is highlighting the latest concept of its next-generation MBT at Seoul ADEX 2023. The vehicle, although still just an idea, would weigh up to 55t.

A scale model on display showed a sleek shape brimming with all manner of technologies. In fact, Tom Kim, Manager of Global Defence Sales & Marketing Team at Hyundai Rotem, told Shephard that his company is working with the Agency for Defense Development (ADD) and the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) to refine the concept. It is, therefore, more than just a