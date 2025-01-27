To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Hungary to start fielding KF41 Lynx infantry fighting vehicle

27th January 2025 - 11:44 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London

Hungary is the launch customer for the Rheinmetall Lynx IFV and has opted for a two-person turret rather than a remote-controlled turret. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

The Lynx infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) will provide a step change for the Hungarian Army and will replace Russian supplied BTR-80 8x8 series wheeled armoured personnel carriers (APC). The Lynx will take on both IFV and APC roles as it is a step change in firepower and provides a much higher level of protection.

Rheinmetall KF41 Lynx IFVs have started to be issued to Hungary’s 30th Mechanised Infantry Brigade with commander, driver and commander training systems also being supplied plus initial spares. All vehicles are scheduled to be delivered by 2030.

Under the terms of the contract awarded to Rheinmetall a total of 218 Lynx IFV and variants are being delivered. The first 46 came from the German production line and first deliveries of these occurred in late 2022.

Details of the programme’s progress were given by a senior officer of the Hungarian Army at Defence IQ’s International Armoured Vehicle conference last week.

