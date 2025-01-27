Hungary to start fielding KF41 Lynx infantry fighting vehicle

Rheinmetall KF41 Lynx IFVs have started to be issued to Hungary’s 30th Mechanised Infantry Brigade with commander, driver and commander training systems also being supplied plus initial spares. All vehicles are scheduled to be delivered by 2030.

Under the terms of the contract awarded to Rheinmetall a total of 218 Lynx IFV and variants are being delivered. The first 46 came from the German production line and first deliveries of these occurred in late 2022.

Details of the programme’s progress were given by a senior officer of the Hungarian Army at Defence IQ’s International Armoured Vehicle conference last week.