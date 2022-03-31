Hungary spends big with Rheinmetall on ammunition

The Hungarian MoD has placed an order ‘worth several hundred million euros’ with Rheinmetall for ammunition for IFVs, MBTs, artillery and decoy systems, the German company announced on 30 March.

Deliveries will last from 2023 to 2031, with most of the ammunition to be manufactured in Hungary to equip land systems such as the Leopard 2A7 MBT, the PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzer and the in-production KF41 Lynx IFV.

The order includes three variants of 30mm x 173 ammunition; 120mm tank ammunition; 155mm artillery shells including propelling charges and fuzes; 40mm and 76mm decoy cartridges for the Rosy and Maske smoke/obscurant systems; and ammunition for 7.62mm and 12.7mm machine guns.

‘The procurement of this extensive array of ammunition constitutes a further important step by Hungary – a member nation of both NATO and the EU – in the modernisation of its armed forces,’ Rheinmetall noted. ‘The new ammunition will also boost interoperability with the armed forces of Hungary’s partner nations.’