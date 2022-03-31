Hungary spends big with Rheinmetall on ammunition

Saab to demonstrate MSHORAD in ‘near future’
Saab plans to hold live firing demonstrations soon of its Mobile Short Range Air Defence System.
The Hungarian MoD has placed an order ‘worth several hundred million euros’ with Rheinmetall for ammunition for IFVs, MBTs, artillery and decoy systems, the German company announced on 30 March.
Deliveries will last from 2023 to 2031, with most of the ammunition to be manufactured in Hungary to equip land systems such as the Leopard 2A7 MBT, the PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzer and the in-production KF41 Lynx IFV.
The order includes three variants of 30mm x 173 ammunition; 120mm tank ammunition; 155mm artillery shells including propelling charges and fuzes; 40mm and 76mm decoy cartridges for the Rosy and Maske smoke/obscurant systems; and ammunition for 7.62mm and 12.7mm machine guns.
‘The procurement of this extensive array of ammunition constitutes a further important step by Hungary – a member nation of both NATO and the EU – in the modernisation of its armed forces,’ Rheinmetall noted. ‘The new ammunition will also boost interoperability with the armed forces of Hungary’s partner nations.’
Twenty new armoured vehicles for MALBATT in Lebanon will include the Aselsan SARP RWS.
Russian light armoured vehicles have suffered heavy casualties in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, but what are the reasons?
The Indian Army plans to operate the new all-terrain vehicles in both mountainous and marshy areas.
There are only a few new armour programmes in the Asia-Pacific region and a number of programmes are nearing completion, but Pearson Engineering believes there is potential to provide military armoured vehicle fleets with additional capabilities.
W&E Platt aims to enhance the STANAG protection rating for its weapons mounts while it attempts to attract business in Southeast Asia.