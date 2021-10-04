Rheinmetall receives largest order for ROSY smoke systems

Germany is procuring 540 ROSY systems for installation on its military trucks. (Photo: BAAINBw)

ROSY rapid smoke/obscurant systems to be installed on new German Armed Forces truck fleet.

The German Bundeswehr’s fleet of swap-body trucks will be equipped with Rheinmetall’s ROSY rapid smoke/obscurant system.

Rheinmetall Waffe Munition, the company that manufactures the trucks, will supply a total of 540 systems to Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles (RMMV). Each ROSY system consists of two launchers with two magazines, a quick fastener and a control device.

The ROSY system produces an instantaneous, extensive, multispectral interruption of the line of sight. It can also generate a dynamic smokescreen that provides moving vehicles with prolonged protection.

The biggest ROSY order yet, the contract marks a milestone in the system’s adoption by NATO armed forces.

Rheinmetall is due to deliver 150 ROSY system kits by November 2021, with a further 390 to follow by the end of October 2022, with potential additional deliveries of over 4,000 expected.

Shephard reported back in January that the Bundeswehr had carried out evaluation of the ROSY system on a number of vehicle types.