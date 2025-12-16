Hungary set to begin using Hero 400 loitering munitions

The Hungarian Army’s 1st Armoured Brigade will soon begin operating Hero 400 loitering munitions as the force undergoes a refresh of equipment which includes Leopard 2A8 main battle tanks and PzH 2000 self-propelled guns.

The imminent use of Hero munitions in Hungarian service was revealed at last week’s Defence IQ Land Warfare Europe conference in Vilnius, Lithuania.

A speaker at the conference said soldiers were currently training with the Hero 400, with Hero 120 expected to enter service with infantry while a smaller version of the weapon is expected to enter service with other personnel.

The Leopard 2A8s will operate