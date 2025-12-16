To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Hungary set to begin using Hero 400 loitering munitions

16th December 2025 - 16:12 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Vilnius, Lithuania

RSS

Hero 400s will soon enter service with Hungarian forces. (Image: Uvision)

Developed by Israel's Uvision and with systems being sold in the thousands to multiple European NATO countries and the US, the Hero family of loitering systems is also in production in the US and Italy, the latter through Rheinmetall.

The Hungarian Army’s 1st Armoured Brigade will soon begin operating Hero 400 loitering munitions as the force undergoes a refresh of equipment which includes Leopard 2A8 main battle tanks and PzH 2000 self-propelled guns.

The imminent use of Hero munitions in Hungarian service was revealed at last week’s Defence IQ Land Warfare Europe conference in Vilnius, Lithuania.

A speaker at the conference said soldiers were currently training with the Hero 400, with Hero 120 expected to enter service with infantry while a smaller version of the weapon is expected to enter service with other personnel.

The Leopard 2A8s will operate

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us