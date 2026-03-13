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  • UAE’s first combat use of M-SAM II could raise export prospects for South Korean air defence

UAE’s first combat use of M-SAM II could raise export prospects for South Korean air defence

13th March 2026 - 11:15 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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A Cheongung II air defence platform fires an M-SAM II interceptor. (Photo: LIG Nex1)

Reported to provide a high percentage of precision in its engagements, the South Korean air defence system has been receiving growing international interest since it was deployed by the UAE to defeat Iranian missiles.

The first deployment abroad of the South Korean Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile Block II (M-SAM II) by the UAE Armed Forces has been drawing international attention and driving the military market across the globe.

Part of the Cheongung II missile defence system, the interceptor has been used to engage missiles launched by Tehran as a response to the US Operation Epic Fury.

Since 28 February, when Iran initiated a large-scale strike against the UAE, shares of Cheongung II supplier LIG Nex1 have recorded extremely high growth, with the South Korean manufacturer’s stock increasing by up to 63% in the

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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