UAE’s first combat use of M-SAM II could raise export prospects for South Korean air defence

The first deployment abroad of the South Korean Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile Block II (M-SAM II) by the UAE Armed Forces has been drawing international attention and driving the military market across the globe.

Part of the Cheongung II missile defence system, the interceptor has been used to engage missiles launched by Tehran as a response to the US Operation Epic Fury.

Since 28 February, when Iran initiated a large-scale strike against the UAE, shares of Cheongung II supplier LIG Nex1 have recorded extremely high growth, with the South Korean manufacturer’s stock increasing by up to 63% in the