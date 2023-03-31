Hit to Kill UAV destroys other drones with kinetic energy

MBDA and French SME Novadem have developed the HTK (Hit To Kill) UAV as part of the Sky Warden counter-UAS system, which also includes RF jammers and the laser Helma-P laser effector (made by subsidiary CILAS). HTK was unveiled by MBDA at the SOFINS event this week.

'A dozen test interceptions were made by HTK,' revealed Pascal Zunino, CEO of Novadem. 'The HTK arrives at 200km/h on its target and destroys it with its pure kinetic energy.' According to him, the drone weighs 'between one and two kilos'. MBDA has cited a range of 5km.

About 20 HTKs have been produced so far