Hit to Kill UAV destroys other drones with kinetic energy

31st March 2023 - 15:00 GMT | by Jean-Marc Tanguy in Bordeaux

MBDA displayed the HTK UAV and a model of a 4x4 launch vehicle at this year's SOFINS event. (Photo: author)

MBDA has partnered with Novadem to develop a new UAV designed to knock out hostile drones using kinetic energy as part of the Sky Warden counter-UAS system.

MBDA and French SME Novadem have developed the HTK (Hit To Kill) UAV as part of the Sky Warden counter-UAS system, which also includes RF jammers and the laser Helma-P laser effector (made by subsidiary CILAS). HTK was unveiled by MBDA at the SOFINS event this week. 

'A dozen test interceptions were made by HTK,' revealed Pascal Zunino, CEO of Novadem. 'The HTK arrives at 200km/h on its target and destroys it with its pure kinetic energy.' According to him, the drone weighs 'between one and two kilos'. MBDA has cited a range of 5km.

About 20 HTKs have been produced so far

