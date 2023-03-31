Hit to Kill UAV destroys other drones with kinetic energy
MBDA and French SME Novadem have developed the HTK (Hit To Kill) UAV as part of the Sky Warden counter-UAS system, which also includes RF jammers and the laser Helma-P laser effector (made by subsidiary CILAS). HTK was unveiled by MBDA at the SOFINS event this week.
'A dozen test interceptions were made by HTK,' revealed Pascal Zunino, CEO of Novadem. 'The HTK arrives at 200km/h on its target and destroys it with its pure kinetic energy.' According to him, the drone weighs 'between one and two kilos'. MBDA has cited a range of 5km.
About 20 HTKs have been produced so far
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
FNSS starts deliveries of ZAHA marine assault vehicle to Turkish Navy
Deliveries of 27 ZAHA armoured amphibious assault vehicles to the Turkish Navy have commenced.
-
UK inks agreement for Swedish Archer guns and buys Carl-Gustaf M4 recoilless rifles
The defence ministers of the UK and Sweden have signed a letter of intent for a contract to supply the British Army with 14 Archer self-propelled guns and announced a deal for Carl-Gustaf M4 recoilless rifles.
-
Brazilian Army to receive MaxxPro recovery vehicles in Q2 this year
The service has released a document listing several measures to be taken before the delivery of the systems.
-
Malaysian Army seeks new ATGMs
New antitank missiles are on the menu for the Malaysian Army, as a tender is launched.
-
US Army taps Lockheed Martin to develop future long-range manoeuvrable missile
The US Army has selected Lockheed Martin to develop an advanced propulsion Long Range Manoeuvrable Fires (LRMF) missile to be used with existing launchers.
-
How NATO countries plan to overcome ammunition shortages
Measures include ramping up production, facilitating acquisitions, improving infrastructure and logistics and increasing cooperation and joint procurements.