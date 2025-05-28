Hanwha contracted to further develop long-range missile defence radar
Hanwha Systems has been awarded a KRW54.7 billion (US$40 million) from South Korea’s Agency for Defense Development to work on the next generation MFR for L-SAM-II, described as a local version of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) or K-THAAD.
The key role for L-SAM-II is to intercept ballistic missiles at higher altitudes and longer ranges than the original L-SAM, which completed development at the end of 2024. L-SAM-II will add a critical layer to South Korea’s multi-tiered missile defence network against growing regional threats.
Compared to the earlier version, it is promised to provide three to four times greater
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
Improved British Army Javelin launcher passes milestone as more missile orders placed
Almost US$2 billon has been placed in orders for the Javelin anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) in the past 18 months with the British Army just announcing firing of its Lightweight Command Launch Unit (LWCLU) over an extended range.
-
Canada unveils plans for mobile artillery
Canada did deploy the US M109 155mm/39 cal tracked self-propelled artillery system as its only mobile weapon for many years but these were finally declared surplus in 2005.
-
German MARS III tests Kongsberg NSM
Germany is looking to expand its artillery capability and like other countries is looking to improved costal defence.
-
Dutch begin hunting for new vehicle for mechanised brigade
The Dutch Ministry of Defence (MoD) is looking for an off-the-shelf platform already in the hands of its military for its Combat General Purpose Vehicle (CGPV) programme. This means a likely showdown between BAE Systems Hägglunds CV90 and FFG (Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft) ACSV G5.
-
Germany to increase artillery capability
Germany has substantially reduced its artillery capability since the end of the Cold War but is now looking to substantially boost numbers in the face of a changed geopolitical environment across the continent.