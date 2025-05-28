Hanwha contracted to further develop long-range missile defence radar

Hanwha Systems has been awarded a KRW54.7 billion (US$40 million) from South Korea’s Agency for Defense Development to work on the next generation MFR for L-SAM-II, described as a local version of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) or K-THAAD.

The key role for L-SAM-II is to intercept ballistic missiles at higher altitudes and longer ranges than the original L-SAM, which completed development at the end of 2024. L-SAM-II will add a critical layer to South Korea’s multi-tiered missile defence network against growing regional threats.

Compared to the earlier version, it is promised to provide three to four times greater