Hanwha contracted to further develop long-range missile defence radar

28th May 2025 - 10:41 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

A mock-up of an earlier version of the MFR on display at IDEX 2025 in February. (Photo: Hanwha)

The new Multi-Function Radar (MFR) is being developed under Phase II Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (L-SAM-II) and is planned to provide three to four times greater coverage than the earlier version of L-SAM.

Hanwha Systems has been awarded a KRW54.7 billion (US$40 million) from South Korea’s Agency for Defense Development to work on the next generation MFR for L-SAM-II, described as a local version of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) or K-THAAD.

The key role for L-SAM-II is to intercept ballistic missiles at higher altitudes and longer ranges than the original L-SAM, which completed development at the end of 2024. L-SAM-II will add a critical layer to South Korea’s multi-tiered missile defence network against growing regional threats.

Compared to the earlier version, it is promised to provide three to four times greater

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

