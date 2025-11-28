To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Hanwha awarded $482 million in major step for South Korea’s missile defence programme

28th November 2025 - 17:34 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

L-SAM is designed to provide defence further out than other systems such as Patriot. (Image: Hanwha Aerospace)

The deal to produce and supply launchers and missiles to South Korea follows a contract placed with Hanwha Systems last month for the manufacture of multi-function radars.

South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace has been awarded a KRW705 billion (US$482 million) contract from the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) for the development and production of a long-range surface-to-air missile (L-SAM) system for its home country.

The L-SAM system is the middle layer to the country’s layered air and missile defence system, fitting in between the Medium-SAM, which operates alongside Patriot, and L-SAM II, which provides longer protection than L-SAM.

The contract is for the mass production and delivery of L-SAM launchers and anti-ballistic missiles (ABM) to the Korean military through to 2030.

It will incorporate

