GSD LuWA vehicle moves toward evaluation

Commissioning and testing of a system demonstrator (GSD) of the Luftbeweglichen Waffenträger (LuWa) vehicle is in progress to meet its first set of performance parameters.

A spokesperson from the Bundeswehr told Shephard that the unit first displayed on 22 June was a static demonstrator, adding that ‘a functional presentation will take place in mid-October'.

The GSD LuWa is intended to replace the existing Wiesel 1 family of vehicles and will provide German airborne forces with a new lightweight air-transportable vehicle that can act as a light armoured weapon carrier.

The spokesperson said that GSD LuWa is ‘intended to demonstrate ...