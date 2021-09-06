To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

GSD LuWA vehicle moves toward evaluation

6th September 2021 - 11:45 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

RSS

LuWa is intended to replace the existing Wiesel 1 family of vehicles (pictured with TOW missile). (Photo: Bundeswehr/Marco Dorow)

The Luftbeweglichen Waffenträger (LuWa) vehicle programme is moving forwards after a new system demonstrator was unveiled in June for the German airmobile weapon carrier.

Commissioning and testing of a system demonstrator (GSD) of the Luftbeweglichen Waffenträger (LuWa) vehicle is in progress to meet its first set of performance parameters. 

A spokesperson from the Bundeswehr told Shephard that the unit first displayed on 22 June was a static demonstrator, adding that ‘a functional presentation will take place in mid-October'.

The GSD LuWa is intended to replace the existing Wiesel 1 family of vehicles and will provide German airborne forces with a new lightweight air-transportable vehicle that can act as a light armoured weapon carrier. 

The spokesperson said that GSD LuWa is ‘intended to demonstrate ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users