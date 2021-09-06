GSD LuWA vehicle moves toward evaluation

Thai marines seek new 4x4 and 8x8 APCs
The Royal Thai Marine Corps needs new vehicles, but new acquisitions will only occur in small bite-sized steps.
Commissioning and testing of a system demonstrator (GSD) of the Luftbeweglichen Waffenträger (LuWa) vehicle is in progress to meet its first set of performance parameters.
A spokesperson from the Bundeswehr told Shephard that the unit first displayed on 22 June was a static demonstrator, adding that ‘a functional presentation will take place in mid-October'.
The GSD LuWa is intended to replace the existing Wiesel 1 family of vehicles and will provide German airborne forces with a new lightweight air-transportable vehicle that can act as a light armoured weapon carrier.
The spokesperson said that GSD LuWa is ‘intended to demonstrate ...
Polish MoD orders repairs to Cold War-era IFVs.
Saudi Arabia continues to stand as one of the most exciting investment opportunities for global defense and technology companies. As a result of national aspirations to diversify the local economy, Saudi Arabia plans to spend half its military budget within the Kingdom by the end of the decade.
Belgian company FN Herstal is supplying 7.62mm light machine guns and spare parts under a multi-year contract from the Norwegian MoD.
Greek firm Theon Sensors wins MoD tender for long-wave IR weapon sights.
Kurganmashzavod continues to push forward with its ambitious Kurganets range of future medium tracked vehicles. The programme remains resilient despite negative forecasts.