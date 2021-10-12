Taiwan's new air defence system will soon enter service

Taiwan celebrated its National Day with a military parade in Taipei on 10 October. Despite Beijing trying to dampen the mood of the jubilee – by sending more than 150 sorties of military aircraft into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone and conducting a military exercise southwest of the democratically ruled nation – Taiwan showed off new equipment.

This included a field air defence system that completed its initial operational test and evaluation earlier this year. Mass production will begin before the end of 2021.

This system integrates three elements: an MPQ-90 Bee's Eyes AESA radar, a ground-based Tien Chien …