  • Bidders for the British Army Land Mobility Programme stir as the process begins

21st January 2025 - 19:39 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Farnborough, England

RSS

Thales Bushmaster 5.5, with spare wheel indent removed from the rear side of vehicle, on display for the first time in the UK. (Photo: author)

The UK’s Land Mobility Programme (LMP) is seen as vital for both the British Army and local industry as it is worth billions-of-dollars for thousands of vehicles.

The UK’s LMP has shown its first nascent signs of life with a Request for Information (RfI) released for the unprotected Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV) segment on 10 January, a small relief for an industry that has waited years for any milestone.

The release of the RfI by the UK Ministry of Defence, which is for vehicles to replace army Land Rovers and Pinzgauers, has also pricked up the ears of companies looking to compete for LMV protected and medium protected vehicles.

The RfI was not unexpected but previous failed efforts had not inspired confidence over the past few years.

