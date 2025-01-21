Bidders for the British Army Land Mobility Programme stir as the process begins
The UK’s LMP has shown its first nascent signs of life with a Request for Information (RfI) released for the unprotected Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV) segment on 10 January, a small relief for an industry that has waited years for any milestone.
The release of the RfI by the UK Ministry of Defence, which is for vehicles to replace army Land Rovers and Pinzgauers, has also pricked up the ears of companies looking to compete for LMV protected and medium protected vehicles.
The RfI was not unexpected but previous failed efforts had not inspired confidence over the past few years.
