Ghana looks for wheeled action

Ghana's army is looking to procure new wheeled armoured vehicles to upgrade its mobile warfare capability.

The goal is to introduce vehicles that will mechanise around five infantry battalions, a Ghana Army high-ranking officer recently told Shephard.

The service is carrying out the planning phase for the acquisition, the source added. It is unclear what kind of configuration they want for the vehicles and they could not state the numbers being considered, but the interest is likely to be in 4x4 or 6x6 designs, Shephard understands.

The service's existing armoured fleet includes wheeled armoured vehicles such as Piranha I