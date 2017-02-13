To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Ghana looks for wheeled action

13th February 2017 - 11:12 GMT | by Victor Barreira in Istanbul

RSS

Ghana's army is looking to procure new wheeled armoured vehicles to upgrade its mobile warfare capability.

The goal is to introduce vehicles that will mechanise around five infantry battalions, a Ghana Army high-ranking officer recently told Shephard.

The service is carrying out the planning phase for the acquisition, the source added. It is unclear what kind of configuration they want for the vehicles and they could not state the numbers being considered, but the interest is likely to be in 4x4 or 6x6 designs, Shephard understands.

The service's existing armoured fleet includes wheeled armoured vehicles such as Piranha I

Victor Barreira

Author

Victor Barreira

Victor M.S. Barreira is a Shephard correspondent, covering South American defence and security affairs.

Read full bio

