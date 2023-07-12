German Army to field Australian-made Boxer vehicles in export reversal

On 10 July, the Australian government announced it had signed an in-principle agreement with Germany to supply the latter with Boxer 8x8 armoured vehicles.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese witnessed the signing by Canberra's ambassador to Germany, and Benedikt Zimmer, State Secretary of the Federal MoD, in Berlin. The two countries previously concluded a letter of cooperation on 23 March.

The actual production contract has not been signed yet, but it will encompass more than 100 Boxer heavy weapon carrier vehicles, or ‘schwerer Waffenträger Infanterie’. John Abunassar, head of Rheinmetall’s Vehicle Systems division, noted: ‘The German Boxers to be built at MILVEHCOE