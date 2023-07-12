To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

German Army to field Australian-made Boxer vehicles in export reversal

12th July 2023 - 14:30 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Australia is set to manufacture more than 100 Boxer 8x8 turreted vehicles for the German Army. (Photo: ADF)

Germany, the designer and builder of the Boxer, will turn to Australia for new 8x8 vehicles. Meanwhile, Hanwha continues to march forward with Australia's AS9 155mm SPHs.

On 10 July, the Australian government announced it had signed an in-principle agreement with Germany to supply the latter with Boxer 8x8 armoured vehicles.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese witnessed the signing by Canberra's ambassador to Germany, and Benedikt Zimmer, State Secretary of the Federal MoD, in Berlin. The two countries previously concluded a letter of cooperation on 23 March.

The actual production contract has not been signed yet, but it will encompass more than 100 Boxer heavy weapon carrier vehicles, or ‘schwerer Waffenträger Infanterie’. John Abunassar, head of Rheinmetall’s Vehicle Systems division, noted: ‘The German Boxers to be built at MILVEHCOE

