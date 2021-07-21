Germany places record order for laser light modules

LLM-VarioRay laser light module. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

Framework contract for Rheinmetall could see delivery of up to 130,000 LLM-VarioRay laser light modules by the late 2020s.

Rheinmetall Soldier Electronics is to provide the German Armed Forces with up to €178 million ($210 million) worth of LLM-VarioRay laser light modules under a framework contract with an initial seven-year term.

The company noted in a 21 July announcement that this is its largest order for laser light modules.

The first batch of 2,460 devices will cost €3 million, with deliveries beginning in 2021. The German Armed Forces will initially take delivery of 360 devices ‘earmarked for integrated verification management’, Rheinmetall stated. ‘These will be followed by the remaining 2,100 laser light modules now on order.’

The LLM-VarioRay product family already forms part of the Future Soldier – Expanded System (IdZ-EZ) for the German Army. It is also in service with the British Army as the Laser Light Module MK3, and with the Swiss Army as the Laser-Licht-Modul 19. Intended primarily for small arms carried by infantry and other soldiers who fight on foot, the lightweight (250g) LLM-VarioRay is used for detecting, identifying and marking targets.

It is particularly useful for night combat, with features such as a white-light lamp, red-light laser marker, IR laser marker and IR illuminator. The light source can be selected with a rotary switch and is infinitely adjustable. The device has a fully integrated, factory-aligned laser block, enabling easy adjustment and alignment of the aiming device and weapon.

LLM-VarioRay can be mounted via a standard interface onto all assault rifles, submachine guns, machine guns and sniper rifles with a MIL-STD 1913 rail/STANAG 4694 and operated via a trigger cable.