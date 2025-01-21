Germany places $342 million for Rheinmetall logistics trucks

Rheinmetall has been contracted to provide the German Army with 568 logistics vehicles under a €330 million deal which includes 349 UTF-trucks (unprotected transport vehicle) in 5t and 15t models.

The deal also includes 219 trucks with a swap-body system and 121 of these will have a protected driver’s cab. The UTF-trucks are to be delivered in 2026 and the swap-body trucks by November 2025.

The UTF-trucks are being ordered as part of framework agreement signed in July 2024 which covers the delivery of up to 6,500 trucks worth up to €3.5 billion (US$3.6 billion).

Under the framework agreement a new vehicle class will be introduced under, specifically the UTF 3.5t. 4x4 model which has a high degree of commonality with the UTF-family.

The UTF and swap-body system are based on Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles’ (RMMV’s) HX-family of vehicles. More than 6,000 HX vehicles, including the swap-body systems and 70t semi-trailer units, have been delivered to the German Army since 2017.

In addition to Germany, the current user group includes the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Austria, Hungary, Singapore, Slovenia, Denmark and Ukraine. More than 20,000 units are already in use worldwide.

