Germany orders Enforcer missile systems

MBDA will supply the German Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) with Enforcer missile systems under a contract announced on 2 January.

The Enforcer missile system will fulfil the German armed forces’ requirement for a lightweight, day/night, precision-guided, shoulder-launched weapon system with an effective range of more than 1,800m.

Enforcer provides precision strike capabilities against lightly armoured static and moving target threats, targets behind cover and against targets at long ranges, including in urban environments. The system will complement Germany’s Wirkmittel 90 shoulder-launched unguided munition capability.

Thomas Gottschild, executive group director strategy and managing director MBDA Germany, said: ‘The German customer has chosen the Enforcer after a detailed, competitive evaluation for the ‘Leichtes Wirkmittel 1800+’ requirement. With this contract, we are partnering with the German armed forces to ensure the Bundeswehr has this comprehensive weapon for years to come.’