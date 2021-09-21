Germany orders armoured NBC vehicle upgrade

Fuchs armoured NBC vehicle. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

Five Fuchs A6A1 armoured NBC reconnaissance vehicles are to be upgraded by Rheinmetall – with the potential for more to follow.

Rheinmetall is to modernise five Fuchs A6A1 armoured NBC reconnaissance vehicles for the German Army by upgrading them to the ‘new highly protected A8A7 configuration’, the manufacturer announced on 21 September.

‘The Bundeswehr will thus have at its disposal an NBC reconnaissance and analysis capability that is a match for modern operational threats,’ Rheinmetall added in a statement.

The value of the contract was undisclosed. Rheinmetall starts the upgrade this month and it expects to complete the work by July 2024, with the first A8A7 NBC vehicle to be handed over in 2023.

Potentially, the order could also lead to the remaining 22 Fuchs armoured NBC reconnaissance vehicles being upgraded to the new A8A7 configuration.

Rheinmetall stated that it is also eyeing ‘proposals to modernise [armoured NBC] systems operated by international customers’.