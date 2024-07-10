Germany orders 155mm artillery from Diehl-Nammo in “largest ever” order for the company
ARGE DiNa 155, a joint venture of Germany’s Diehl Defenceand Norway’s Nammo, has received a large 155mm artillery ammunition order from the German Armed Forces.
The quantity and value of the order was not disclosed by it was described by company officials as “the largest order in field of artillery ammunition in the company’s history”.
The order comes under a framework agreement signed 12 months ago for the purchase of ARGE DiNa 155mm artillery shells which covers orders up to a total of 350,000 shells and runs until 2029.
At the time of the framework agreement 4,700 rounds were ordered by Germany for Ukraine for €27.3 million (US$30.3 million) with deliveries to be completed by 2025.
It is likely the latest order will also be delivered to Ukrainian forces and solidifies Germany’s position as provider of artillery to Ukraine with Rheinmetall delivering hundreds-of-thousands of artillery and mortar rounds.
The DiNa 155mm is an insensitive artillery shell with a range of 41km when fired from an L52 gun. It can be fitted with the 2DGMArt fuse which has a guidance module to allow for greater accuracy then standard artillery shells while maintaining range.
