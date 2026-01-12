To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Germany increases Arrow missile defence deal to $6.1 billion as American interest grows

Germany increases Arrow missile defence deal to $6.1 billion as American interest grows

12th January 2026 - 14:24 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

RSS

Israel’s Arrow 3 missile defence system is handed over at the Holzdorf Air Base, eastern Germany. (Photo: IMoD)

Germany’s move to buy Israel Aerospace Industries’ Arrow missile defence system became public in mid-2023 with approval from the US government shortly after. The first operational system is expected to be in service before 2030.

Germany has expanded its deal with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) for Arrow Weapon System (AWS) missile defence systems, only a month after the country deployed the system.

The new US$3.1 billion contract brings the total value of the procurement to $6.5 billion and follows the Israel Ministry of Defence’s (IMoD) announcement on 17 December of the signing of an agreement with the German government pre-empting the deal.

These two milestones came after the IMoD handed over the first operational Arrow 3 system to the German Army on 3 December although there is still some work to be done before

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us