Germany increases Arrow missile defence deal to $6.1 billion as American interest grows

Germany has expanded its deal with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) for Arrow Weapon System (AWS) missile defence systems, only a month after the country deployed the system.

The new US$3.1 billion contract brings the total value of the procurement to $6.5 billion and follows the Israel Ministry of Defence’s (IMoD) announcement on 17 December of the signing of an agreement with the German government pre-empting the deal.

These two milestones came after the IMoD handed over the first operational Arrow 3 system to the German Army on 3 December although there is still some work to be done before