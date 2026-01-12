Germany increases Arrow missile defence deal to $6.1 billion as American interest grows
Germany has expanded its deal with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) for Arrow Weapon System (AWS) missile defence systems, only a month after the country deployed the system.
The new US$3.1 billion contract brings the total value of the procurement to $6.5 billion and follows the Israel Ministry of Defence’s (IMoD) announcement on 17 December of the signing of an agreement with the German government pre-empting the deal.
These two milestones came after the IMoD handed over the first operational Arrow 3 system to the German Army on 3 December although there is still some work to be done before
