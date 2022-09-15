Germany delivers mixed news for Ukraine on vehicles
German Minister of Defence Christine Lambrecht revealed on 15 September that Germany will supply Ukraine with 50 Dingo mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicles.
The second-hand Dingo 4x4s will be accompanied by two additional MARS II multiple launch rocket systems and 200 missiles.
The 14.5t Dingo is based on a Mercedes-Benz Unimog chassis and the vehicle is powered by a 163kW Mercedes-Benz Euro 3 six-cylinder liquid-cooled diesel engine.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, it has a top speed of 100km/h and maximum range of 800km on paved surfaces.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz has resisted pressure from within his governing coalition to provide Leopard 2 MBTs to Ukraine and it also emerged on 15 September that Ukraine will not receive its hoped-for Marder IFVs.
Instead, Lambrecht announced that negotiations are almost complete to sell 40 Marders to Greece, which will pass on the same number of elderly BMP-1s to Ukraine.
More from Land Warfare
-
Tests begin for first new French SOF patrol vehicles
French special forces have begun testing the first pair of production 6x6 VOS-APP patrol vehicles that will succeed the VLRA, which has been in service since the 1970s.
-
MSPO 2022: Mesko improves Piorun MANPADS as more orders flow in
New and more capable versions of the Piorun MANPADS are in development even as orders continue to roll in for the baseline system, with Estonia being the newest customer.
-
Malaysian MoD eyes Slovakia-made Eva howitzer
Malaysia's MoD is negotiating the acquisition of up to 18 Eva SPHs with Konštruktac Defence, according to the Slovak think-tank Institute for Central Europe.