Germany delivers mixed news for Ukraine on vehicles

German Minister of Defence Christine Lambrecht revealed on 15 September that Germany will supply Ukraine with 50 Dingo mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicles.

The second-hand Dingo 4x4s will be accompanied by two additional MARS II multiple launch rocket systems and 200 missiles.

The 14.5t Dingo is based on a Mercedes-Benz Unimog chassis and the vehicle is powered by a 163kW Mercedes-Benz Euro 3 six-cylinder liquid-cooled diesel engine.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, it has a top speed of 100km/h and maximum range of 800km on paved surfaces.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has resisted pressure from within his governing coalition to provide Leopard 2 MBTs to Ukraine and it also emerged on 15 September that Ukraine will not receive its hoped-for Marder IFVs.

Instead, Lambrecht announced that negotiations are almost complete to sell 40 Marders to Greece, which will pass on the same number of elderly BMP-1s to Ukraine.