To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Germany delivers mixed news for Ukraine on vehicles

15th September 2022 - 15:35 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Dingo 3 MRAP vehicle. (Photo: KMW)

Ukraine will receive mine-resistant vehicles from Germany, but Berlin is not providing Kyiv with Marder IFVs.

German Minister of Defence Christine Lambrecht revealed on 15 September that Germany will supply Ukraine with 50 Dingo mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicles.

The second-hand Dingo 4x4s will be accompanied by two additional MARS II multiple launch rocket systems and 200 missiles.

The 14.5t Dingo is based on a Mercedes-Benz Unimog chassis and the vehicle is powered by a 163kW Mercedes-Benz Euro 3 six-cylinder liquid-cooled diesel engine.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, it has a top speed of 100km/h and maximum range of 800km on paved surfaces.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has resisted pressure from within his governing coalition to provide Leopard 2 MBTs to Ukraine and it also emerged on 15 September that Ukraine will not receive its hoped-for Marder IFVs.

Instead, Lambrecht announced that negotiations are almost complete to sell 40 Marders to Greece, which will pass on the same number of elderly BMP-1s to Ukraine.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us