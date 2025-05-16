To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Germany and UK to work on Deep Precision Strike weapon

16th May 2025 - 17:22 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

RSS

MBDA’s first look at its deep precision strike missile, unveiled in 2024. (Photo: MBDA)

The weapon will have a range of more than 2,000km, according to the UK Ministry of Defence.

The UK and Germany have confirmed that they will work to develop a new long-range strike capability, in a first milestone under the Trinity House Agreement.

The capability will have a range of more than 2,000km, according to the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD).

On 23 October 2024, UK and German defence ministers signed the Trinity House Agreement, which established defence co-operation between the two countries.

One part of this agreement was that the UK and Germany would work on ‘Deep Precision Strike’ capabilities to bolster British defence, reinforce NATO deterrence and boost the UK and European defence sectors. Until

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us