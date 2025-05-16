Germany and UK to work on Deep Precision Strike weapon

The UK and Germany have confirmed that they will work to develop a new long-range strike capability, in a first milestone under the Trinity House Agreement.

The capability will have a range of more than 2,000km, according to the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD).

On 23 October 2024, UK and German defence ministers signed the Trinity House Agreement, which established defence co-operation between the two countries.

One part of this agreement was that the UK and Germany would work on ‘Deep Precision Strike’ capabilities to bolster British defence, reinforce NATO deterrence and boost the UK and European defence sectors. Until