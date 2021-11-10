Germany addresses Marder and Mungo maintenance requirements

Mungo ESK vehicle. (Photo: KMW)

Three companies win work on Marder maintenance and repair, while the German MoD seeks industry support for the Mungo armoured vehicle.

The vehicle maintenance and logistics partner for the German Armed Forces has issued a framework contract for maintenance and repair of armoured vehicles between 2022 and 2024.

HIL Heeresinstandsetzungslogistik on 10 November announced a framework agreement in three lots covering the 1A1, 1A3, 1A4 and 1VB variants of the Marder tracked armoured infantry fighting vehicle.

The total value of the framework contract is split between three German companies: DSL Defence Service Logistics with €2.62 million ($3.03 million), Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft (€22.21 million) and Marder OEM Rheinmetall Landsysteme (€1.68 million).

Data from Shephard Defence Insight describes a fleet of 357 Marder vehicles in Germany.

Also on 10 November, HIL released a tender on the official EU portal for maintenance and repair of 56 Krauss-Maffei Wegmann Mungo ESK armoured air-transportable logistics vehicles used by German airborne forces.

The deadline for requests to participate is 7 December.

HIL expects to award a two-year deal worth €28.42 million, subdivided into lots, with a performance period of 1 June 2022 to 31 May 2024.

The successful bidder may have the option to upgrade 20 more vehicles.

A total of 455 Mungo vehicles have been procured for the German Armed Forces in various configurations, and some saw service in Afghanistan armed with a remote weapon station.

Besides the ESK, other specialised variants of the Mungo have also been produced for the German Army. Examples include an NBC/reconnaissance vehicle, ten of which will be procured by 2023 according to a German parliamentary report.