German Army tests upgraded Puma IFV 'to the limit'

25th September 2023 - 19:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The Puma IFV was submitted to extreme conditions scenarios for 7,000km, using 1,300km of sandy test tracks. (Photo: German Army)

The upgraded Puma IFV, fitted with a tactical, laser-based weapon training system and an increased-performance engine with modified turbocharger, has been put through 7,000km of testing.

The German Army has been progressing with modernisation of the Puma IFV fleet and recently concluded a three-week series of trials with the platform at the Oberlausitz military training area in eastern Germany.

During the demonstration, a team from the Bundeswehr Technical Center for Land-Based Vehicle Systems, Engineer and General Field Equipment (WTD 41) submitted the vehicle to extreme condition scenarios for 7,000km, using 1,300km of sandy test tracks.

The goal was to evaluate the Puma’s mobility and assess how microscopic dust particles would affect its mobility as well as its increased performance engine with a modified turbocharger.

